Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – July 24th

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, and IREN are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that derive significant business from the Bitcoin ecosystem—such as miners, exchanges, wallet developers, hardware manufacturers or payment providers. By buying these stocks, investors gain regulated equity exposure to Bitcoin’s network growth and price movements without directly holding the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 33,841,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,548,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 22,321,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,294,715. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,640,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,417,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. IREN has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $21.54.

