Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.
Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Tompkins Financial Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $64.25 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $927.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
