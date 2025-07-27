Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $64.25 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $927.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

About Tompkins Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 290.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

