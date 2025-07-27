Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67. 13,856,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 35,477,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TLRY. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.92.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 272,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 339,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 1,839.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 575,757 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tilray Brands by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 241,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 137,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

See Also

