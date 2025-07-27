Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.81. 344,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 524,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $54.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Shay Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,067,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,648.60. The trade was a 3.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 608,541 shares of company stock valued at $776,590 over the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.