Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Textron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Textron by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

TXT stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

