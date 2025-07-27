TCW Group Inc. Sells 539 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $142,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $97.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.74 and a 12 month high of $100.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

