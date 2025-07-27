TCW Group Inc. Purchases 90,172 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 144.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,172 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $88,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,768,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,465,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,739,000 after buying an additional 876,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.09.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $555.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total transaction of $1,894,677.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,374.26. This represents a 22.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,495.79. The trade was a 49.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

