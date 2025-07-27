TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $120,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Trading Down 1.9%

ASML opened at $711.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $945.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $765.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.27. The firm has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

