Substratum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115.06 thousand and approximately $8.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00002785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00002214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

