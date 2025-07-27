Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $10.35 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

