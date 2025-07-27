Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $54,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Visa Stock Up 0.8%

Visa stock opened at $356.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.22. The stock has a market cap of $658.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.51 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

