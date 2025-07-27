Staked TRX Price Reaches $0.38 (STRX)

Staked TRX (STRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Staked TRX has a market cap of $184.35 million and $732.34 thousand worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staked TRX token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Staked TRX has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118,094.10 or 0.99844055 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117,969.44 or 0.99810870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked TRX Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. Staked TRX’s official website is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

Staked TRX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.37910772 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $835,217.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked TRX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staked TRX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

