SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SLM by 355.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $32.74 on Friday. SLM Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.26 million. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.33%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

