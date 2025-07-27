Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 11,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 47,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Silver Range Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.02.

About Silver Range Resources

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

