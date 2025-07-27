Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $36.22. 12,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 31,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.
Severn Trent Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18.
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.931 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.01%.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.