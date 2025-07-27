Seneschal Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Seneschal Advisors LLC lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 3.0% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seneschal Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $979.33 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $736.75 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,097.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,246.94.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

