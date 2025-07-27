Seneschal Advisors LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Seneschal Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Seneschal Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,073,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 283,329 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 434,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 139,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFLV opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

