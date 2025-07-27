Semus Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

