Semus Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $63.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.