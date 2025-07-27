Semus Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 830,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $222,943,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $599,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,148,365.76. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 33,479 shares of company stock worth $9,091,796 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

CRM opened at $269.11 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.07 and its 200-day moving average is $283.98. The company has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

