Sean M. Gillen Sells 18,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,392,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,726,787.16. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.63 and a beta of 1.44.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AAR by 15.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AAR by 393.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

