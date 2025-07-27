Saros 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.19 Million (SAROS)

Saros (SAROS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Saros has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Saros has a total market cap of $911.60 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saros token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Saros

Saros was first traded on January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,625,000,000 tokens. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz. The official website for Saros is www.saros.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saros

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,625,000,000 with 1,166,156,202 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.34595561 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $12,173,427.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saros using one of the exchanges listed above.

