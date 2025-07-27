Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,880,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,933,000 after acquiring an additional 529,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $78,358,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE RYAN opened at $66.23 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 194.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

