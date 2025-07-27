RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 175,205 Shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,205 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Avista were worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avista by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Avista by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Avista Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.30 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.76%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

