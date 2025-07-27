RWC Asset Management LLP Has $20.45 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.24% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

