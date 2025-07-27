RWC Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,691 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

