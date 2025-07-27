Reviewing Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pigeon and Unicharm”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $688.99 million 1.98 $55.26 million $0.12 23.75 Unicharm $6.54 billion 1.86 $540.15 million $0.20 17.40

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon. Unicharm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pigeon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pigeon pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Pigeon has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pigeon and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon 8.33% 10.85% 8.49% Unicharm N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pigeon beats Unicharm on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

