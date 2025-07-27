Reviewing Nocera (NCRA) & Its Rivals

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nocera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocera $16.65 million -$2.35 million -10.06 Nocera Competitors $8.11 billion $410.20 million 23.73

Nocera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nocera. Nocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nocera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocera -12.70% -47.60% -35.67% Nocera Competitors -3.63% -16.98% 1.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.3% of Nocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Nocera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nocera has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nocera’s peers have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nocera peers beat Nocera on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

