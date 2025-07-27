Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 864,926 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,362,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 190,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,185,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

