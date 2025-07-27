Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 22,204 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 21.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 67.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 24.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

