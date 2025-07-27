Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 651 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.1% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,919,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 5,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 304,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 13,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of T stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

