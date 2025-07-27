Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a 7.8% increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Republic Services has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $245.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.59.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Republic Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.16.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

