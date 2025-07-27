QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.68. 31,393,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 23,053,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Specifically, Director Fritz Prinz sold 929,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $10,804,427.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 161,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,805.66. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $815,572.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 161,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,805.66. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.66 and a quick ratio of 16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 4.42.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 131.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 12.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $131,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

