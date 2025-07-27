Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3856 per share on Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a 14.3% increase from Purpose US Cash Fund ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TSE PSU.U opened at C$100.36 on Friday. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 12-month low of C$100.00 and a 12-month high of C$100.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$100.19.

