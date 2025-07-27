Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.330 EPS.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 77.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,620.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 465.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

