Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,214 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,845,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after acquiring an additional 809,960 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,020,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 829,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,756,000 after acquiring an additional 393,369 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $120.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

