Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,530 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

