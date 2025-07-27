Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Up 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.89 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). 3,094,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,203,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.17. The company has a market cap of £9.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

