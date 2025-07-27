Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 151,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 72,289 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PHVS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 205,286.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pharvaris by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

