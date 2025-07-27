Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

PSO opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pearson has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $17.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1,798.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

