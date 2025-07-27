Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $17.80 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Paul Mueller Stock Up 0.5%

MUEL opened at $370.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.13. Paul Mueller has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $380.00.

Paul Mueller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Paul Mueller’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.73%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

