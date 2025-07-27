Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
