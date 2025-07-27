Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

