Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) & Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Media has a beta of -1.85, suggesting that its share price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osram Licht has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Media and Osram Licht”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Media $84.40 million 7.88 -$60.76 million ($0.10) -10.50 Osram Licht $3.71 billion 13.71 -$850.53 million ($1.28) -39.80

Profitability

Heritage Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osram Licht. Osram Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Heritage Media and Osram Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Media -64.57% N/A N/A Osram Licht -4.54% 1.44% 0.26%

Summary

Osram Licht beats Heritage Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Media

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

