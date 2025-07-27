Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 1.4%

ORC opened at $7.40 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $938.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.45%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,123.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

