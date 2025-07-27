Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on August 15th

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

