Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OASMY) vs. Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Head-To-Head Survey

Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Free Report) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical and Century Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasmia Pharmaceutical $100,000.00 35.87 -$35.35 million N/A N/A Century Therapeutics $6.59 million 8.18 -$126.57 million ($0.29) -2.16

Analyst Recommendations

Oasmia Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Therapeutics.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oasmia Pharmaceutical and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasmia Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Century Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Century Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 571.36%. Given Century Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Oasmia Pharmaceutical.

Risk & Volatility

Oasmia Pharmaceutical has a beta of 27.86, meaning that its share price is 2,686% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasmia Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Century Therapeutics -19.10% -10.71% -5.96%

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical

Vivesto AB develops, produces, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology in Sweden. Its lead product is Apealea (paclitaxel micellar) for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines cytotoxin docetaxel with XR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil to treat ovarian cancer. its animal health product portfolio includes Paccal Vet, a formulation of paclitaxel with its XR-17 encapsulation technology for the treatment of canine mastocytoma; and Doxophos Vet, a patented formulation of doxorubicin to treat lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Vivesto AB in March 2022. Vivesto AB was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

