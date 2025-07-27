Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nyxoah worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth $23,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

Nyxoah Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $7.58 on Friday. Nyxoah SA has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,571.39% and a negative return on equity of 63.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nyxoah SA will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYXH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

