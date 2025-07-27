Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

NAT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $577.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of -0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 109,093 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

