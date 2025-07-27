Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.6% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,765.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 904,305 shares in the company, valued at $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

