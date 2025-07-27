Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Governors Lane LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 157,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,119 shares of company stock valued at $40,524,217. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $185.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.42.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

